UPDATE 1-MGM adjusted profit gains on film, TV sales
August 14, 2013 / 8:38 PM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-MGM adjusted profit gains on film, TV sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - The MGM movie studio said adjusted profit rose in the second quarter on higher revenue from home entertainment sales of the James Bond movie “Skyfall” and “The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey.”

Net income for the quarter that ended in June totalled $35.9 million, a $30 million increase when excluding a one-time gain from the year-ago sale of Latin American pay TV channels. Without the asset sale, second-quarter profit fell 16 percent from $42.6 million.

Revenue rose 164 percent to $339 million, lifted by home entertainment sales of its movies and licensing of TV shows including “Vikings.”

MGM, the 88-year-old movie studio synonymous with the golden age of Hollywood, exited bankruptcy protection in 2010. In July 2012, MGM said it had filed confidentially for an initial public offering.

