HONG KONG, May 13 (Reuters) - MGM China Holdings Ltd said on Monday China State Construction Engineering (Hong Kong) Ltd and China Construction Engineering (Macau) Co Ltd have won a HK$10.5 billion ($1.4 billion) contract for its Cotai project in Macau.

The Cotai project comprises construction of hotel towers, casino gaming and retail spaces, MGM said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse.