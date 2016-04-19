MGM Growth raises $1.05 billion in IPO -source

April 19 (Reuters) - Real estate investment trust MGM Growth Properties LLC raised $1.05 billion in its initial public offering on Tuesday, a person familiar with the matter said.

MGM Growth Properties priced 50 million shares at $21 per share, the top end of its previously indicated $18 to $21 range, the source said, asking not to be identified ahead of an official announcement. MGM Growth Properties did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Lauren Hirsch in New York; Editing by Matthew Lewis)