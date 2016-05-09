FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Anti-virus software pioneer John McAfee named as CEO of MGT Capital
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 9, 2016 / 12:58 PM / a year ago

Anti-virus software pioneer John McAfee named as CEO of MGT Capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Anti-virus software pioneer John McAfee has been tapped as CEO of MGT Capital Investments Inc, and said it would buy certain assets of McAfee’s anti-spy software company D-Vasive Inc.

MGT Capital, in turn, said it would change its name to John McAfee Global Technologies Inc.

John McAfee, an online celebrity who sold his eponymous anti-virus company to Intel Corp for $7.6 billion, is also a presidential candidate for the November 2016 election as part of his new Cyber Party. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.