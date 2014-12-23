FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mitsubishi Heavy says considering splitting off shipbuilding business
#Energy
December 23, 2014 / 11:56 PM / 3 years ago

Mitsubishi Heavy says considering splitting off shipbuilding business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd (MHI) said on Wednesday it was considering a range of options for its shipbuilding business, including splitting it off into a separate company.

The comment follows a report in the Nikkei business daily that it was looking at splitting off part of its shipbuilding business - primarily the shipyards that construct liquefied natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas carriers - by the middle of next year.

The move would allow that division to explore business tie-ups with other shipbuilding firms, it said.

Reporting by Edwina Gibbs; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
