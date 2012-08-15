FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Migao Corp posts loss on weak hydrochloric acid market
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 15, 2012 / 11:31 AM / 5 years ago

Migao Corp posts loss on weak hydrochloric acid market

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 15 (Reuters) - China-based specialty fertilizer maker Migao Corp reported a quarterly loss as revenue fell by two-thirds on continued weakness in the hydrochloric acid market.

Sales fell 63 percent in the first quarter to C$36.7 million, missing the C$83.07 million analysts had estimated by a wide margin.

Net loss was C$3.9 million, or 7 Canadian cents a share, compared with a profit of C$7.8 million, or 15 Canadian cents a share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 8 Canadian cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company sold 53,417 tonnes of core fertilizers, down 69 percent from 173,587 tonnes a year earlier.

Slower than anticipated start up of new production facilities and increased legal and audit costs affected the earnings, the company said.

Migao sells potassium chloride, or potash, and uses it to produce higher-margin nutrients such as potassium nitrate and potassium sulfate.

The company’s shares closed at C$2.62 on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.