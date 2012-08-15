Migao Corp posts loss on weak hydrochloric acid market

Aug 15 (Reuters) - China-based specialty fertilizer maker Migao Corp reported a quarterly loss as revenue fell by two-thirds on continued weakness in the hydrochloric acid market.

Sales fell 63 percent in the first quarter to C$36.7 million, missing the C$83.07 million analysts had estimated by a wide margin.

Net loss was C$3.9 million, or 7 Canadian cents a share, compared with a profit of C$7.8 million, or 15 Canadian cents a share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 8 Canadian cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company sold 53,417 tonnes of core fertilizers, down 69 percent from 173,587 tonnes a year earlier.

Slower than anticipated start up of new production facilities and increased legal and audit costs affected the earnings, the company said.

Migao sells potassium chloride, or potash, and uses it to produce higher-margin nutrients such as potassium nitrate and potassium sulfate.

The company’s shares closed at C$2.62 on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.