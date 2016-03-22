Judge tosses Miami's mortgage discrimination lawsuits

A federal judge has dismissed discrimination lawsuits by the City of Miami accusing three major banks of engaging in predatory lending practices aimed at minorities.

Filed in 2013 and 2014, the lawsuits accused JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Bank of America of steering minorities into high-cost loans they could not afford, leading to foreclosures, neighborhood blight and a drop in property values. The misconduct went back as far as 2004 and continued over the next decade, the lawsuit said.

