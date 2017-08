A U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission lawsuit accusing the city of Miami of securities fraud is headed for trial next month after a federal judge on Tuesday rejected the city's motion to end the case.

In denying the city's motion for summary judgment, U.S. District Judge Cecilia Altonaga in Miami said too many facts were in dispute to resolve the case with a ruling before trial.

