FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Michael Kors profit jumps 59 pct as North America sales rise
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
May 28, 2014 / 11:17 AM / 3 years ago

Michael Kors profit jumps 59 pct as North America sales rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 28 (Reuters) - Michael Kors Holdings Ltd reported a 59 percent jump in quarterly profit, helped by higher sales of its handbags and watches in North America, its biggest market.

The company’s net income rose to $161 million, or 78 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended March 29 from $101.1 million, or 50 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue jumped about 54 percent to $917.5 million.

Michael Kors’ sales in North America rose 43 percent to $739.4 million. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.