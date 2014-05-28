Michael Kors profit jumps 59 pct as North America sales rise

May 28 (Reuters) - Michael Kors Holdings Ltd reported a 59 percent jump in quarterly profit, helped by higher sales of its handbags and watches in North America, its biggest market.

The company’s net income rose to $161 million, or 78 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended March 29 from $101.1 million, or 50 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue jumped about 54 percent to $917.5 million.

Michael Kors’ sales in North America rose 43 percent to $739.4 million. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)