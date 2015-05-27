FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Hot Stocks
May 27, 2015 / 11:21 AM / 2 years ago

Michael Kors posts slowest sales growth in 14 quarters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 27 (Reuters) - Handbag maker Michael Kors Holdings Ltd reported the slowest sales growth in at least three and a half years as demand in North America weakened.

The company’s shares fell about 9 percent to $55.32 in premarket trading on Wednesday.

Michael Kors’ revenue rose 17.8 percent to $1.08 billion in the fourth quarter ended March 28. Revenue had risen between 29 percent and 74.4 percent in the past 13 quarters.

Net income rose to $182.6 million, or 90 cents per share, from $161 million, or 78 cents per share, a year earlier.

Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan and Nayan Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
