UPDATE 3-Michael Kors posts slowest revenue growth since going public

By Nayan Das

May 27 (Reuters) - Michael Kors Holdings Ltd lost nearly a quarter of its market value after recording its slowest quarterly revenue growth as a public company, a sign that demand for its handbags might have peaked.

The hottest name in affordable luxury a year ago, Michael Kors has more recently been offering sharp discounts to entice shoppers less inclined to spend big on handbags. Rival Coach Inc has also struggled in a highly competitive market.

Analysts said Kors’ rapid expansion has led to brand fatigue among shoppers.

“It may take some time for the customer base to want to purchase Michael Kors again,” said Betty Chen, analyst at Mizuho Securities USA. “People are looking at other brands that are up-and-coming, and also more exclusive.”

Michael Kors on Wednesday forecast full-year sales and profit below analysts’ expectations. The company’s shares fell more than 24 percent to $45.90, their lowest in more than three years.

At 17.8 percent for the fourth quarter, revenue growth was the slowest since Kors went public in December 2011. Quarterly growth had previously never been lower than 29.9 percent - and had reached as high as 74.4 percent.

On a post-earnings conference call, Chief Financial Officer Joe Parsons said a drop in the number of tourists visiting the United States had hit growth. Disappointing watch sales and the disruption at West Coast ports also hurt sales in North America.

Chief Executive John Idol said he did not expect handbag sales to “wildly accelerate” in North America, a market where growth no longer matches the pace of the past five or six years.

The company’s same-store sales in North America fell 6.7 percent in the fourth quarter ended March 28. Analysts on average had expected a 4.4 percent rise, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.

“Growth from here will be more dependent on new product categories and new markets,” said Mark Altschwager, analyst at Baird Equity Research.

“The company is making big investments in e-commerce and international distribution, which should benefit growth longer term, but near term the higher costs will weigh on profits.”

The company, founded by fashion designer Michael Kors, forecast revenue of $4.7 billion-$4.8 billion and earnings of $4.40-$4.50 per share for the year ending March 2016.

Analysts were expecting revenue of $5.05 billion and earnings of $4.70 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Additional reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan and Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey and Robin Paxton)