UPDATE 2-Michael Kors backs outlook, allays 'handbag apocalypse' fears

By Yashaswini Swamynathan

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Michael Kors Holdings Ltd reported better-than-expected first-quarter sales and profit and reaffirmed its forecast for the full year, surprising analysts who had expected the company to lower estimates to reflect a slowdown in the handbag market.

The company’s shares rose 13 percent in morning trading.

Kors’ results showed that “the handbag apocalypse isn’t taking over” and that the industry was stabilizing, Nomura analyst Simeon Siegel said.

Kors had forecast revenue of $4.7 billion to $4.8 billion for the year ending March 2016. Analysts’ average estimate was lowered to $4.66 billion from $5.05 billion after the company’s forecast in May, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Canaccord Genuity and Mizuho Securities had cut full-year earnings estimates in the runup to Kors’ first-quarter results.

“The handbag business continues to be robust though not at the same levels it grew (in the past),” Kors Chief Executive John Idol said on a post earnings call.

Kors and rivals Coach Inc and Kate Spade & Co reported better-than-expected same-store sales for the quarter, helped by some recovery in North America, their biggest market by revenue.

Kors, once among the hottest names in the “affordable luxury” sector, has been focusing on accessories such as jewelry and watches as demand for handbags slows.

The company has been offering heavy discounts on handbags to win back shoppers who turn to brands such as Tory Burch.

The company said on Thursday that it expects to be pressured in the near-term by a strong dollar, fewer shoppers at its stores and reduced flow of tourists in some markets.

Kors’ same-store sales fell 9.5 percent in the first quarter ended June 27, still better than the 11.3 percent decline expected by analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix.

Revenue rose 7.3 percent to $986 million, led by a 6.2 percent rise in North American retail sales.

Net income fell to $174.4 million, or 87 cents per share, from $187.7 million, or 91 cents per shares.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 75 cents per share and revenue of $944 million.

Michael Kors’ shares were trading at $43.74 on the New York Stock Exchange. Up to Wednesday’s close, the stock had fallen by almost half this year. (Editing by Don Sebastian and Ted Kerr)