Handbag maker Michael Kors 2nd-qtr sales rise 6.9 pct

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Handbag and accessories maker Michael Kors Holdings Ltd reported a 6.9 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher demand in the Americas.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $193.1 million, or $1.01 per share, in the second quarter ended Sept. 26, from about $207 million, or $1 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $1.13 billion from $1.06 billion. Revenue rose 4.5 percent to $838.2 million in the Americas. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)