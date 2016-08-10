FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Michael Kors comparable store sales drop more than expected
August 10, 2016 / 11:05 AM / a year ago

Michael Kors comparable store sales drop more than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Michael Kors Holdings Ltd reported a bigger-than-expected drop in quarterly comparable store sales, hurt by lower mall traffic and reduced tourist spending.

The company's first-quarter sales fell 7.4 percent at stores open more than a year. Analysts on average had expected a 4.7 percent decline, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.

Net income dropped to $146.3 million, or 83 cents per share, in the quarter ended July 2 from $174.4 million, or 87 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose 0.2 percent to $987.9 million. (Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara and Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

