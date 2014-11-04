FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Michael Kors current-quarter forecast misses estimates
November 4, 2014 / 12:30 PM / 3 years ago

Michael Kors current-quarter forecast misses estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Michael Kors Holdings Ltd, known for its trendy handbags and watches, forecast third-quarter sales and profit largely below analysts’ estimates, sending its shares down 6 percent in premarket trading.

The company forecast earnings of $1.31 to $1.34 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion to $1.30 billion.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $1.34 per share on revenue of $1.30 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company reported a 43 percent rise in second-quarter net sales and announced a $1 billion share repurchase program.

The company’s net income rose to $206.9 million, or $1.00 per share in the quarter ended Sept. 27, from $145.8 million, or 71 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose to $1.01 billion from $707.4 million. Same-store sales rose 16.4 percent. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)

