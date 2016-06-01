Handbag maker Michael Kors' sales rise 10.9 pct

June 1 (Reuters) - Michael Kors Holdings Ltd's quarterly revenue rose 10.9 percent as demand increased for its handbags and accessories in the Americas, its biggest market.

However, the net income attributable to the company fell to $177 million, or 98 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended April 2 from $182.6 million, or 90 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $1.2 billion from $1.08 billion.

Michael Kors also said on Wednesday that it would buy back up to $1 billion in shares. (Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)