April 15, 2014 / 6:21 AM / 3 years ago

Michael Page says growth returns to France and Germany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 15 (Reuters) - British recruiter Michael Page International said its businesses in France and Germany had returned to growth in the first quarter, helping gross profit rise 7 percent in constant currency.

The company, which mainly finds candidates to fill permanent positions, reported gross profit of 126.6 million pounds ($211.9 million) on Tuesday, just ahead of an analyst consensus of 125.4 million pounds.

The impact of currency movements, particularly in Japan, Australia and Brazil, meant the performance at reported rates was flat on a year ago, it said. ($1 = 0.5976 British Pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)

