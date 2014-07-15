Michael Page Q2 profit up by 8.9 percent

July 15 (Reuters) - British staff recruitment firm Michael Page said its profit rose by 8.9 percent in the second quarter, after seeing strong growth in the United States, Britain and China.

The company, which mainly finds candidates to fill permanent positions, said profits rose to 137.2 million pounds ($233.46 million) and that all four of its regions delivered year on year growth.

Michael Page increased its headcount by 2 percent during the second quarter, and said it expected to perform in line with its full year profit expectations of 538.5 million. ($1 = 0.5877 British Pounds) (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang, editing by Louise Heavens)