FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Recruiter Michael Page warns of tough market in China, Hong Kong
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
March 10, 2016 / 7:16 AM / in 2 years

Recruiter Michael Page warns of tough market in China, Hong Kong

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 10 (Reuters) - British staff recruitment firm Michael Page warned it had seen trading conditions worsen in China and Hong Kong as it posted a 15 percent rise in full year profit of 91 million pounds ($129 million).

The company, which mainly finds candidates to fill permanent positions, said on Thursday trading so far in the first quarter had followed a similar pattern to its fourth quarter but China had worsened particularly with its multinational clients. ($1 = 0.7047 pounds) (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Editing by Alexander Smith)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.