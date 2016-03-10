Recruiter Michael Page warns of tough market in China, Hong Kong

LONDON, March 10 (Reuters) - British staff recruitment firm Michael Page warned it had seen trading conditions worsen in China and Hong Kong as it posted a 15 percent rise in full year profit of 91 million pounds ($129 million).

The company, which mainly finds candidates to fill permanent positions, said on Thursday trading so far in the first quarter had followed a similar pattern to its fourth quarter but China had worsened particularly with its multinational clients. ($1 = 0.7047 pounds) (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Editing by Alexander Smith)