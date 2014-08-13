Michael Page sees 11 pct rise in H1 pretax profits

LONDON, Aug 13 (Reuters) - British staff recruitment firm Michael Page posted a 11 percent rise in first half pretax profits on Wednesday, after all four of its regions delivered year-on-year growth.

The company said pretax profits rose to 35.6 million pounds ($59.85 million)for the period ending Jun. 30, from 32 million pounds a year earlier.

Michael Page, which mainly finds candidates to fill permanent positions, said it had seen particularly strong growth from the U.S., Britain and China and that it expected to performed in line with market expectations for the rest of the year. ($1 = 0.5948 British Pounds) (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; editing by Sarah Young)