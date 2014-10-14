FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Michael Page cuts full-year operating profit expectations
October 14, 2014 / 6:21 AM / 3 years ago

Michael Page cuts full-year operating profit expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - British staff recruitment firm Michael Page said on Tuesday it expected full-year operating profit to be lower than forecast after growth rates for its net fees slowed in Europe and Asia.

The company, which mainly finds candidates to fill permanent positions, said confidence levels in Europe were increasingly fragile, with Asia beginning to slow, and that the strength of sterling was also weighing on its profits.

1 US dollar = 0.6224 British pound Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Editing by Mark Potter

