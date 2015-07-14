FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Recruiter Michael Page posts 10.8 pct rise in first half profit
July 14, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

Recruiter Michael Page posts 10.8 pct rise in first half profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) - British staff recruitment firm Michael Page said it was positive on its outlook for the remainder of its financial year after it posted a 10.8 percent rise in first half profit, boosted by strong demand in all four of its regions.

The company, which mainly finds candidates to fill permanent positions, said on Tuesday total gross profit in the first half of its financial year rose to 281 million pounds ($434.48 million) at constant currency, up from 263.7 million pounds a year earlier.

$1 = 0.6467 pounds Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Editing by Neil Maidment

