Nz's Michael Hill H1 profit slides

WELLINGTON, March 5 (Reuters) - New Zealand based jewellery retailer Michael Hill International Ltd’s first half net profit fell 22 percent on higher tax payments, the company said on Wednesday.

The company, which has 279 stores in New Zealand, Australia and North America, said net profit for the six months to Dec 31 was A$16.24 million ($14.53 million) compared with the previous year’s A$22.03 million.

However, earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) were A$29.75 million, up 4.1 percent on a year ago and at the top of the A$29 million to A$30 million guidance range given last month, when it said a strong rise in Canadian sales, and a softer Australian currency lifted earnings.

The company, controlled by founder Michael Hill and family interests, declared an unchanged dividend of 2.5 cents a share. ($1 = 1.1176 Australian dollars) (Gyles Beckford)