NZ's Michael Hill Intl year profit up almost six pct
August 16, 2012 / 8:41 PM / in 5 years

NZ's Michael Hill Intl year profit up almost six pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - New Zealand jewelry retailer Michael Hill International Ltd reported a 5.8 percent rise in full year net profit on Friday, and remained confident of more growth and profitability.

The company posted a net profit after tax of NZ$36.5 million ($29.7 million) for the year to June 30, compared with NZ$34.5 million last year.

Michael Hill declared a dividend of 3.5 cents per share, compared with 3 cents last year.

Last month the company, which has around 245 shops, reported flat same store sales for the year, but total group sales up 4.6 percent. It said trading in New Zealand and Canada were steady, but weaker in Australia, and stronger in the United States.

The company is controlled by founder Michael Hill and family interests, who own around 53 percent.

Shares in the company closed on Thursday at NZ$1.09. So far this year the company has risen around 24 percent compared with a 10 percent gain in the benchmark index.

($1=NZ$1.24)

