FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NZ's Michael Hill year profit falls
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 14, 2014 / 8:50 PM / 3 years ago

NZ's Michael Hill year profit falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - New Zealand controlled jewelry retailer Michael Hill International Ltd reported on Friday a 22 percent fall in annual profit as costs of an ongoing tax dispute offset a rise in sales.

The company, which has more than 280 stores in New Zealand, Australia and North America, said net profit for the 12 months to June 30 was A$25.04 million ($23.32 million) compared with A$32.1 million a year earlier.

The company, controlled by founder Michael Hill and family interests, declared an unchanged dividend of 4 cents a share. (1 US dollar = 1.0735 Australian dollar) (Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.