FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kors profit rises, company expects quarterly sales to soar
Sections
Featured
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 6, 2013 / 11:16 AM / in 4 years

Kors profit rises, company expects quarterly sales to soar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Michael Kors Holdings Ltd’s first-quarter net income nearly doubled as the fashion company’s sales were helped by the roll-out of shops within department stores and gains in Europe, and the company said sales could rise as much as 32 percent this quarter.

Michael Kors said on Tuesday that total revenue in the quarter ended June 29 rose 54 percent to $640.9 million - well above the $570.5 million Wall Street was expecting, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Comparable store sales rose 27.3 percent.

Net income rose to $125 million, or 61 cents per share, from $68.6 million, or 34 cents per share, a year earlier.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.