UPDATE 1-Michael Kors raises second-quarter profit view
September 20, 2012 / 8:50 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Michael Kors raises second-quarter profit view

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Michael Kors Holdings Ltd said it will likely earn more than it earlier expected in the second quarter as the fashion and accessory designer banks on strong global sales.

Michael Kors, whose founder is one of the judges in the long-running television fashion show “Project Runway,” said it expects to earn between $0.38 to $0.40 per share for the second quarter. It had earlier expected a profit of $0.33 to $0.35 per share.

Shares of the company, which is expected to post results for the second quarter on November 13, were up 3 percent after the bell on Thursday.

