Accessories retailer Michael Kors' sales jump 31 pct
February 5, 2015 / 12:20 PM / 3 years ago

Accessories retailer Michael Kors' sales jump 31 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Luxury accessories retailer Michael Kors Holdings Ltd reported a 31 percent jump in quarterly sales as demand for its trendy clutch bags and watches soared in North America during the holiday shopping season.

The company’s net income rose to $303.7 million, or $1.48 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 27 from $229.6 million, or $1.11 per share, a year earlier.

On a constant currency basis, revenue in North America rose 23.1 percent, with a 6.8 percent increase in comparable store sales.

Net sales rose 31 percent to $1.26 billion. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

