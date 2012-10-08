BRIEF-Michael Page says profits to miss forecasts

LONDON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Michael Page International PLC : * Group Q3 gross profit 126.5 million pounds (133.3 million pounds at constant rates of exchange), 8.3 percent below Q2 2012 * UK (23 percent of group) Q3 gross profit 29.5 million pounds, 5.2 percent below Q2 2012 and 10.9 percent below Q3 2011 * Q3 permanent gross profit (77 percent of group) 97.9 million pounds 10.4 percent below Q2 2012 * Q3 temporary gross profit (23% of group) 28.6 million pounds, 0.1 percent below Q2 2012 * Anticipating a challenging second half * Do anticipate another challenging fourth quarter * Expect our full year operating profit to be slightly below current analyst

expectations