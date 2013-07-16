FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PageGroup warns of tough conditions as first half profit dips
July 16, 2013 / 6:47 AM / in 4 years

PageGroup warns of tough conditions as first half profit dips

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 16 (Reuters) - British staffing firm PageGroup warned on Tuesday that it expected the next three months to be difficult after it recorded a 4.3 percent fall in gross profit in the first half of the year.

“Activity levels remained strong throughout the quarter, but with difficult conditions likely to continue in several markets, we expect Q3 will be another challenging quarter,” Chief Executive Steve Ingham said.

The firm, formerly Michael Page International, posted a pre-tax profit of 262 million pounds ($396 million) for the first six months of 2013.

PageGroup, which specialises in professional areas such as accounting and finance, is focused on permanent recruitment, which made up 78 percent of its work.

Fees fell in its core Europe, Middle East and Africa division, 41 percent of group profit, and in Asia Pacific and Britain.

Its strongest performer was its Americas division, up 4.6 percent for the quarter.

Rival British firm Hays, which does more temporary recruitment, posted fees up 1 percent earlier this month, helped by the first growth in its UK business in two years.

Analysts are forecasting that PageGroup will post a pre-tax profit of 69.9 million pounds in 2013, according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll.

