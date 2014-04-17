FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Retailer Michaels Stores confirms payment card data breach
April 17, 2014 / 8:50 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Retailer Michaels Stores confirms payment card data breach

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects day to Thursday in paragraphs one and three)

April 17 (Reuters) - Michaels Stores Inc, the biggest U.S. arts and crafts retailer, on Thursday confirmed that there was a breach of certain systems that process payment cards at its U.S. stores and that of its unit, Aaron Brothers.

The company said in January that it was working with federal law enforcement officials to investigate a possible data breach.

While the affected systems contained certain payment card information, there was no evidence that those data were at risk, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Michaels said it was working with law enforcement authorities, banks and payment processors, and that the malware no longer presents a threat.

The company, which owns several private brands such as Recollections, Artist’s Loft and Loops & Threads, competes with Hooby Lobby Stores Inc, Jo-Ann Stores Inc and Wal-Mart Stores Inc.

Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

