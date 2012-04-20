FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Michaels CEO hospitalized, in stable condition
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
April 20, 2012 / 4:25 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Michaels CEO hospitalized, in stable condition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Michaels Stores Inc said on Friday that Chief Executive Officer John Menzer had been hospitalized due to an undisclosed medical condition and was stable.

The arts and crafts retailer is currently owned by investment firms Bain Capital Partners LLC and Blackstone Group LP. Last month, Michaels filed for an initial public offering of up to $500 million that would bring it back to the public market.

“We have complete confidence in the management team to execute Michaels’ strategy and run the day-to-day business during his absence,” Peter Wallace, senior managing director with Blackstone, said in a statement.

Details on Menzer’s condition were not disclosed.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.