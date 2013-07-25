FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Michelin profit falls on pricing, restructuring
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 25, 2013 / 5:16 AM / 4 years ago

Michelin profit falls on pricing, restructuring

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 25 (Reuters) - French tyre maker Michelin said first-half profit fell 42 percent as a weak European economy eroded pricing and restructuring costs weighed further on the bottom line.

Net income dropped to 507 million euros ($671 million) on sales of 10.16 billion, down 5.1 percent from the same period last year, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Michelin reiterated its full-year outlook for stable sales volumes and said lower raw-material costs should support profitability in the second half. The company took a 250 million euro charge for restructuring in the first half.

“Michelin’s first-half performance was in line with the 2013 objectives and attests to the group’s continuous improvement,” Chief Executive Jean-Dominique Senard said in the statement. ($1 = 0.7555 euros) (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by James Regan)

