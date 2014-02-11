Michelin profit hit by pricing, currencies

PARIS, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Michelin sales and profit tumbled last year on pricing pressures and an emerging-market currency slide that may endanger 2015 goals, the French tyre maker said on Tuesday.

Net income fell 24 percent in an “uneven market environment” as revenue dropped 5.7 percent to 20.25 billion euros, the company said in a statement.

Michelin gave no full-year outlook for operating income, which fell by 244 million euros, or 9.8 percent, to 2.23 billion euros in 2013.

Chief Executive Jean-Dominique Senard said the company remained on track to meet its 2015 mid-term goals, but only on the basis of “average 2012 exchange rates”. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Andrew Heavens)