PARIS, Sept 2 (Reuters) - France’s Michelin said the European tyre market had grown by 4 percent in July, showing signs of stabilisation after the market shrank in the first three months of the year.

Michelin, which posted the figure on its website on Monday, is closely watching the market’s development as it weighs whether to further restructure its European operations. (Reporting by Benjamin Mallet; Editing by David Cowell)