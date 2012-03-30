Michelin says to book 100 mln eur gain from building sale

PARIS, March 30 (Reuters) - French tyre maker Michelin said on Friday it would book a capital gain of nearly 100 million euros ($133.17 million) in the first half of 2012 from the 110 million sale of a building in central Paris.

The sale of the property, which has been acquired by French insurer Covea, follows Michelin’s decision to consolidate its Paris staff in Boulogne-Billancourt, in the capital’s outskirts, in June last year. ($1 = 0.7509 euros) (Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by Christian Plumb)