FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Michelin may buy a budget tyre brand - CEO on French radio
Sections
Featured
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Honda Motor Co
October 8, 2014 / 6:46 PM / 3 years ago

Michelin may buy a budget tyre brand - CEO on French radio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Michelin may buy a brand of budget range tyres to complete its portfolio of chiefly premium products, the group’s chief executive told France Info radio on Wednesday.

The French tyremaker already owns cheaper brands including BF Goodrich, Kleber and Uniroyal. Building an entry-level offer could help it retain customers amid tough competition from rivals such as Bridgestone, Goodyear and South Korea’s Hankook Tire Co.

Asked if Michelin could add a new entry-level brand to its portfolio, CEO Jean-Dominique Senard said: “Yes, maybe, if the opportunity arises. Maybe in Asia, someday, we’ll find a soul mate,” he added, without elaborating.

However, he stressed that the group would remain primarily focused on producing high-end tyres.

“Michelin is a premium group and will remain so. We will be the main player in high-tech tyres in the years ahead, there is no doubt about that,” he said.

Reporting by Natalie Huet and Gwenaelle Barzic, editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.