Michelin may buy a budget tyre brand - CEO on French radio

PARIS, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Michelin may buy a brand of budget range tyres to complete its portfolio of chiefly premium products, the group’s chief executive told France Info radio on Wednesday.

The French tyremaker already owns cheaper brands including BF Goodrich, Kleber and Uniroyal. Building an entry-level offer could help it retain customers amid tough competition from rivals such as Bridgestone, Goodyear and South Korea’s Hankook Tire Co.

Asked if Michelin could add a new entry-level brand to its portfolio, CEO Jean-Dominique Senard said: “Yes, maybe, if the opportunity arises. Maybe in Asia, someday, we’ll find a soul mate,” he added, without elaborating.

However, he stressed that the group would remain primarily focused on producing high-end tyres.

“Michelin is a premium group and will remain so. We will be the main player in high-tech tyres in the years ahead, there is no doubt about that,” he said.