Michelin cuts sales goal, investment on weaker European outlook

PARIS, Oct 22 (Reuters) - French tyremaker Michelin cut its full-year sales goal and pledged to rein in investment after third-quarter sales fell 4.6 percent, weighed down by an emerging-market slump and weaker European truck tyre demand.

Net sales fell to 4.885 billion euros ($6.18 billion) in July-September, Michelin said in a statement on Wednesday, cutting its 2014 sales volume growth goal to 1-2 percent from 3 percent.

Capital expenditure will be maintained around 2 billion euros this year and subsequently “revised downwards” in 2015-16, the company said.