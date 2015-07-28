Michelin holds to full-year goals despite headwinds

PARIS, July 28 (Reuters) - French tyre maker Michelin posted solid gains in first-half sales and profit on Tuesday, holding firm to its full-year goals despite warning that it faced stiffer headwinds on raw materials and pricing.

Net income rose 13.3 percent to 624 million euros ($691 million), the company said. Revenue rose 8.5 percent to 10.5 billion euros, beating the 10.3 billion expected by analysts, based on the mean of six estimates in a Thomson Reuters poll.

Tyre demand is “expected to remain on an upward trend in mature regions but more challenging in new markets”, the company said in its results statement.

Michelin, based in Clermont-Ferrand, central France, is pushing a 1.8 billion euro expansion into emerging markets while struggling to defend the pricing premium its core brand typically commands, amid tougher competition from mid-market and budget rival offerings.

Recurring operating income came in at 1.26 billion euros, keeping pace with the growth in sales to hold Michelin’s operating margin at 12 percent for the first half.

Merely reiterating its pledge for a full-year “increase” to operating income, the company hinted at a tougher second half of the year to come.

Pricing and raw materials will have a “net negative effect on the business” over the full year, Michelin cautioned.

Profitability improved in truck tyres - where North American demand surged in the first half - but declined in car tyres to a 10.8 percent operating margin from 11.4 percent.

In crisis-hit Latin American markets, demand for truck and car tyres slumped further in the second quarter.

Michelin said its net debt more than doubled to 1.8 billion euros at June 30 from 707 million euros at the end of 2014, following a 600 million euro bond issue.