Michelin keeps 2014 targets as H1 profits rise
July 29, 2014 / 5:16 AM / 3 years ago

Michelin keeps 2014 targets as H1 profits rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 29 (Reuters) - Michelin first-half net profit rose 13 percent to 624 million euros (838 million US dollar) despite declining sales, the French tyre maker said, as lower raw material costs helped offset weaker emerging-market currencies, price cuts and slowing demand for big tyres.

Operating income before non-recurring items was 1.159 billion euros, up from 1.153 billion and slightly below the 1.19 billion middle of an 11-strong range of analysts’ forecasts. Sales fell to 9.673 billion euros from 10.159 a year earlier.

The company confirmed its 2014 financial targets, including the planned improvement of sales volumes by 3 percent, even though volumes only rose 1.9 percent in the first half. (1 US dollar = 0.7446 euro) (Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by James Regan)

