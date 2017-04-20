FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Michelin sales rise on buoyant car demand, mining rebound
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 20, 2017 / 4:10 PM / 4 months ago

Michelin sales rise on buoyant car demand, mining rebound

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 20 (Reuters) - Michelin revenue rose 9.9 percent in the first quarter, buoyed by European auto-market growth and a rebound in demand for outsize mining tyres, the company said on Thursday.

Revenue rose to 5.57 billion euros ($5.99 billion) from 5.07 billion euros a year earlier, Michelin said in a statement. Sales by volume rose 7.3 percent.

The company reiterated its 2017 goals, which include volume growth in line with global markets, an increase in full-year operating income at constant exchange rates and structural free cash flow in excess of 900 million euros. ($1 = 0.9296 euros) (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by GV De Clercq)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.