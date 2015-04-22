Currency boost shields Michelin sales from pricing slide

PARIS, April 22 (Reuters) - Michelin’s first-quarter revenue rose 5.6 percent, the French tyre maker said on Wednesday, as a strong currency tailwind more than made up for declining prices.

Sales advanced to 5.02 billion euros ($5.4 billion), Michelin said, flattered by a weaker euro that increased the value of repatriated overseas revenues by 443 million euros.

Reaffirming its full-year earnings goals, Michelin also announced a 750 million euro share buyback to return cash to investors. ($1 = 0.9321 euros) (Reporting by Laurence Frost; editing by David Clarke)