April 20, 2016 / 4:02 PM / a year ago

Mature markets, China lift Michelin Q1 sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 20 (Reuters) - French tyremaker Michelin posted a 0.9 percent rise in first-quarter sales, slightly ahead of analyst forecasts, helped by demand for passenger car and light truck tyres in mature markets and China.

The company reiterated its forecast for volume growth to outpace global markets this year and confirmed its operating profit and free cash flow targets. First-quarter volume growth was 3.7 percent.

Quarterly group sales reached 5.065 billion euros ($5.74 billion), Michelin said in a statement on Wednesday. A Reuters poll showed analysts had on average expected sales of 5.004 billion, for a dip of 0.4 percent.

$1 = 0.8831 euros Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Maya Nikolaeva

