Michelin seen missing 2014 sales volume goal -report
September 23, 2014 / 5:56 AM / 3 years ago

Michelin seen missing 2014 sales volume goal -report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 23 (Reuters) - French tyre maker Michelin may miss its goal for an improvement in sales volume of 3 percent this year amid weak European and emerging markets, Finance Chief Marc Henry told Les Echos daily.

“The (3 percent) target is more difficult to reach in view of current markets evolution,” Henry was quoted as saying.

Europe was not growing while Brazil was very weak but North America and China were still delivering “good performances,” he said.

Michelin could not be immediately reached for comment.

In July, Michelin said first-half net profit rose 13 percent to 624 million euros despite a fall in revenue, as lower raw material costs outweighed adverse currency effects, price cuts and slowing demand for big tyres.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; editing by Blaise Robinson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
