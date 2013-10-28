FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Michelin revenue falls as forex slide offsets sales gain
October 28, 2013 / 5:48 PM / 4 years ago

Michelin revenue falls as forex slide offsets sales gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 28 (Reuters) - French tyremaker Michelin said revenue fell 5.8 percent in the third quarter as weaker emerging-market currencies more than offset growth in sales volumes.

Revenue fell to 5.12 billion euros ($7.06 billion), Michelin said in a statement on Monday.

The company, which had previously pledged to achieve “stable” operating income for 2013, said it was now targeting a 150 million euro increase, but before currency effects. ($1 = 0.7254 euros) (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by James Regan)

