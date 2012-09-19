FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Michelin raises 2015 earnings target
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
September 19, 2012 / 7:06 AM / in 5 years

Michelin raises 2015 earnings target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Michelin raised its medium-term earnings goal, predicting steady global market growth after a “year of transition” in 2013.

The Clermont-Ferrand, France-based tyremaker said on Wednesday it aims to generate operating profit of 2.9 billion euros ($3.79 billion) in 2015, excluding one-time items - compared with a previous target of 2.5 billion euros.

Fast-expanding demand for premium tyres “represents a strong growth opportunity that Michelin will seize,” the company said in an e-mailed statement.

The company said it plans capital expenditure of 1.6 billion-2.2 billion euros annually in 2012-2015 - including some 550 million euros a year on materials.

The global tire market will return to annual growtn of 4-5 percent from 2014, paced by raw-material prices, Michelin forecast. ($1 = 0.7660 euros) (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Christian Plumb)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.