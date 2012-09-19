Michelin raises 2015 earnings target

PARIS, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Michelin raised its medium-term earnings goal, predicting steady global market growth after a “year of transition” in 2013.

The Clermont-Ferrand, France-based tyremaker said on Wednesday it aims to generate operating profit of 2.9 billion euros ($3.79 billion) in 2015, excluding one-time items - compared with a previous target of 2.5 billion euros.

Fast-expanding demand for premium tyres “represents a strong growth opportunity that Michelin will seize,” the company said in an e-mailed statement.

The company said it plans capital expenditure of 1.6 billion-2.2 billion euros annually in 2012-2015 - including some 550 million euros a year on materials.

The global tire market will return to annual growtn of 4-5 percent from 2014, paced by raw-material prices, Michelin forecast. ($1 = 0.7660 euros) (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Christian Plumb)