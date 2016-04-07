Detroit Public Schools sues Michigan governor

(Reuters) - The Detroit Public Schools Board filed a class-action lawsuit against Michigan Governor Rick Snyder and other state officials on Thursday for the deterioration of the city’s schools.

“The treatment of these students by state officials since taking control of the school district in 1999, and aggravated by three recent consecutive emergency managers, has caused profound life-long damage to the students,” according to a statement by Tom Bleakley, attorney for the plaintiffs.

There was not a dollar amount attached to the lawsuit, which seeks compensatory damages for all Detroit Public Schools children who have been subjected to “constitutional violations” since the state’s takeover of the schools.

The governor’s office did not immediately respond when asked for comment.

Detroit’s public school system faces $3.4 billion in debt and other obligations. It operates 97 schools for about 47,000 students.

The Michigan Senate recently approved a $48.7 million emergency spending package aimed at keeping the cash-strapped Detroit public schools. (Editing by Bernadette Baum)