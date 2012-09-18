Michigan governor blasts six measures on November ballot

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Michigan Governor Rick Snyder took aim on Tuesday at six measures on the Nov. 6 statewide ballot, saying they have “potentially dangerous long-term consequences” for the state.

“Enshrining these seriously flawed proposals within our constitution would roll back positive reforms that are helping reinvent our state, and I encourage citizens to view them with skepticism,” the Republican governor said in a statement.

Among the ballot questions is one asking voters whether to keep or repeal Public Act 4, the state’s controversial emergency manager law, which made it easier for Michigan to intervene in financially struggling local governments.

“If the emergency manager law were to go away, debt in those local units of government would continue to pile up, bills would go unpaid, paychecks may not be sent, lights could be turned off, police and fire protection might not be provided, and students would be at risk of not having a school to attend,” Snyder warned.

Labor unions and others seeking to repeal the law, which was suspended ahead of the vote, argue that cities and schools should be run by elected officials and not by a state-appointed emergency manager, who has the ability to suspend collective bargaining agreements. Three school districts and four cities currently have emergency managers, while three cities, including Detroit, are operating under consent agreements with the state.

Snyder, who put out a series of YouTube videos and a blog post, also blasted another ballot question that would include the right to collective bargaining in the state constitution.

“It could lead to unlimited wage increases and early retirements with lavish pensions - all at the taxpayers’ expense. It rolls back Michigan labor laws made over the last 30 or 40 years,” Snyder said.

He also faulted a proposed constitutional amendment requiring a two-thirds legislative vote or voter approval for tax expansions or increases, saying the requirement could derail future tax reform in Michigan.

“It means that it would be more difficult for us to pay for our schools, fix our roads, or make sure that our law enforcement officers have the tools they need to protect us,” he said, adding that credit rating agencies would take a dim view of the tax restriction.

Other ballot measures opposed by the governor deal with the unionization of home healthcare workers, the funding of international trade crossings and the mandated use of renewable energy.