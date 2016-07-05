FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Edsel Ford II arrested in Michigan for domestic violence -reports
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 5, 2016 / 3:35 PM / a year ago

Edsel Ford II arrested in Michigan for domestic violence -reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - Edsel Ford II, a member of the board of directors for Ford Motor Co and the great grandson of company founder Henry Ford, was arrested in suburban Detroit on domestic violence charges, local media reported on Tuesday.

Ford, 67, was expected to be arraigned later on Tuesday following his arrest in Grosse Pointe Farms, WDIV-TV and WXYZ-TV reported, citing sources.

The city's court clerk's office was not immediately available to comment and a source at Grosse Pointe Farms' police department said he could not comment.

Ford was elected to the board of directors in 1988 and is married with four sons, according to a biography on the company website.

"We are aware of what has been reported in the press, but it would be inappropriate to comment on personal matters," a Ford company spokeswoman said in an email. (Reporting by Michael Hirtzer in Chicago; Editing by Fiona Ortiz and Marguerita Choy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.