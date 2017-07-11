Michigan Governor Rick Snyder on Tuesday signed
legislation making genital mutilation of girls a state felony
punishable by up to 15 years in prison, both for doctors who
perform the procedure and parents who transport a child to
undergo the surgery.
Genital mutilation of girls, typically involving removal of
all or part of the clitoris, is banned by several international
treaties but remains a common cultural or religious practice in
some African countries, including Somalia, Sudan and Egypt.
The package of 13 bills signed by Snyder, a Republican, was
spurred by the case of an emergency room physician, Jumana
Nagarwala, who was charged in April under federal law with
performing genital mutilation on two 7-year-old girls at a
suburban Detroit medical clinic.
Another doctor and his wife who ran the clinic also have
been charged in that case, believed to mark the first U.S.
criminal prosecution of its kind. The three defendants could
face prison terms of up to five years if convicted.
The three, who are members a small sect of Indian Muslims
known as the Dawoodi Bohra, according to local media reports,
have pleaded not guilty, court documents show.
Shannon Smith, an attorney for Nagarwala, has argued in
court that her client used a "scraper" on the girls' genitals to
perform a religious ritual but said that Nagarwala did not cut
the girls, the Detroit Free Press reported in April.
"Those who commit these horrendous crimes should be held
accountable for their actions, and these bills stiffen the
penalties for offenders while providing additional support to
victims," Snyder said in a statement.
"This legislation is an important step toward eliminating
this despicable practice in Michigan while empowering victims to
find healing and justice."
The practice was outlawed in the United States in 1996, but
Michigan's laws are now tougher than the federal regulations.
Prior to Tuesday, 25 states had laws against the practice,
according to Equality Now, a women's rights organization.
A health professional convicted of female genital mutilation
can also have their registration or license permanently revoked,
under Michigan's new laws.
The World Health Organization has estimated that more than
200 million girls and women alive today have undergone genital
mutilation, which can cause lasting health problems.